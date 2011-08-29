版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO Aug 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 7.6 million shares

BUY 5.4 million shares

----------------------------------------

SELL 2.2 million shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

