版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 07:20 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 1 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.

Japanese Stocks:

BUY 11.2 million shares

SELL 17.6 million shares

SELL 6.4 million shares

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐