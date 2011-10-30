版本:
Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Oct 31 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday:	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 BUY                 16.1  million shares	
 SELL                13.5  million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 BUY                  2.6  million shares	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

