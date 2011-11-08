版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 07:19 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 9 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday:	
 	
 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 12.8 million shares	
 BUY                  10.4 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                  2.4 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

