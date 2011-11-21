版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 07:25 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 22 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday:	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                    19.1 million shares	
 BUY                      7.7 million shares	
 ---------------------------------------	
 SELL                    11.4 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐