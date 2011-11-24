版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 25 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday:	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                     13.8 million shares	
 BUY                       9.4 million shares	
 ---------------------------------------	
 SELL                      4.4 million shares 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)

