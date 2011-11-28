版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 29日 星期二 07:23 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Nov 29 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 BUY                  12.1 million shares	
 SELL                 16.7 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
 SELL                  4.6 million shares	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

