TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

METALS-Copper tumbles as Chinese demand worries resurface
* Glencore still monitoring zinc situation (Adds closing prices)
TOKYO, Jan 23 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 27.0 million shares SELL 15.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 11.8 million shares
* Glencore still monitoring zinc situation (Adds closing prices)
* Announced resignation of Joseph Rigby, who was elected in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend