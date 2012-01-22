版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 23日 星期一

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Jan 23 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  27.0 million shares	
    SELL                 15.2 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    BUY                  11.8 million shares

