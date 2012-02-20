TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
TOKYO, Feb 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 19.0 million shares SELL 18.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.0 million shares
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.