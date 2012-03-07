TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-CVR Refining posts Q4 loss per unit $0.07
* CVR Refining reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
TOKYO, March 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.8 million shares BUY 10.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.5 million shares
* CVR Refining reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* CVR Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents
* Standard Motor Products Inc announces new stock repurchase program