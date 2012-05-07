版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, May 8 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                  14.1 million shares	
    BUY                   11 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    SELL                   3.1 million shares

