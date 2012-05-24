版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, May 25 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                 18.6 million shares	
    BUY                  17.4 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    SELL                  1.2 million shares

