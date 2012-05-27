版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 07:30 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, May 28 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  17.2 million shares	
    SELL                 14.9 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    BUY                   2.3 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐