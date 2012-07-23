版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks on Tuesday

TOKYO, July 24 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  11.7 million shares
    SELL                 12.4 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                  0.7 million shares

