2012年 7月 25日

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 25 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  10.9 million shares
    BUY                   10.0 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                  900,000 shares

