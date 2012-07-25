TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks on Thursday

BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
TOKYO, July 26 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.5 million shares SELL 10.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 4.5 million shares
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.