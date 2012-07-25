版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks on Thursday

TOKYO, July 26 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  14.5 million shares
    SELL                 10.0 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    BUY                  4.5 million shares

