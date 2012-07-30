版本:
中国
2012年 7月 31日

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 31 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  13.2 million shares
    BUY                   10.4 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                  2.8 million shares

