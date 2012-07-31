版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 07:24 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 1 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  13.8 million shares
    SELL                 10.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   3.1 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐