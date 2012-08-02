版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 3 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Friday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 14.7 million shares
    BUY                  12.6 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  2.1 million shares

