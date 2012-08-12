版本:
2012年 8月 13日

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 13 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  11.8 million shares
    BUY                   10.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    SELL                   1.1 million shares

