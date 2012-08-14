版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japan stocks by small margin

Aug 15 Following are orders for Japanese stocks
placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start
of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 11.7 million shares    
    BUY                  11.6 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                      100,000 shares

