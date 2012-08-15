版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 07:17 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 16 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  16.1 million shares
    SELL                 10.5 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    BUY                  5.6 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐