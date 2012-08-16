TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

METALS-Copper prices edge up on Indonesia, Chile supply worries
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
TOKYO, Aug 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.3 million shares BUY 14.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 600,000 shares
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017