2012年 8月 17日 星期五

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Aug 17 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Friday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 15.3 million shares
    BUY                  14.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                      600,000 shares

