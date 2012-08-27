版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 07:30 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Aug 28 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                   9.4 million shares
    SELL                  8.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                       700,000 shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐