TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
TOKYO, Aug 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 9.4 million shares SELL 8.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 700,000 shares
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* Valmont reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Kestrel Gold -On Feb. 21 Alberta Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission each issued order revoking previous cease trade orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: