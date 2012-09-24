版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 07:32 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by tiny margin

TOKYO, Sept 25 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Tuesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  17.6 million shares
    SELL                 17.5 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     

    BUY                  100,000 shares

