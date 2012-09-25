版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, Sept 26 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  15.0 million shares
    SELL                 14.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                       200,000 shares

