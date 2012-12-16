版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by large margin

TOKYO, Dec 17 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  28.1 million shares
    SELL                 15.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  12.9 million shares

