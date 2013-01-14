TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks by large margin

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
TOKYO, Jan 15 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 31.90 million shares SELL 15.95 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 15.95 million shares
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index