版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 07:09 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Jan 24 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  34.2 million shares
    SELL                 18.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  15.4 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐