TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
TOKYO, Jan 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 23.7 million shares SELL 14.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 9.5 million shares
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.