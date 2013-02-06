版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 07:10 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Feb 7 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 28.5 million shares
    BUY                  24.0 million shares
 -----------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  4.5 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐