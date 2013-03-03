版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 4日 星期一 07:07 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks by small margin

TOKYO, March 4 Foreign brokers were set to sell
Japanese stocks by a small margin, according to pre-market
orders placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                  29.4 million shares
    BUY                   29.2 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                       200,000 shares
