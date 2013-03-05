版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, March 6 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  19.2 million shares
    SELL                 15.8 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   3.4 million shares

