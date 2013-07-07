版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 8日 星期一

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 8 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  17.8 million shares
    SELL                 10.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   7.5 million shares

