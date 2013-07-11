版本:
2013年 7月 12日

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 12 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Friday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  32.8 million shares
    SELL                 14.0 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                  18.8 million shares
