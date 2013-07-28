版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 29日 星期一

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 29 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 18.1 million shares
    BUY                  12.1 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  6.0 million shares
