TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
TOKYO, July 29 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 18.1 million shares BUY 12.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 6.0 million shares
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
LONDON/BOSTON, April 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.
April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.