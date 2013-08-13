TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Discovery Capital Management reports 29.6 pct stake in Peabody Energy Corp
* Discovery Capital Management LLC reports 29.6 percent stake in Peabody Energy Corp, as of April 3, 2017
TOKYO, Aug 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.3 million shares SELL 8.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.7 million shares
* Discovery Capital Management LLC reports 29.6 percent stake in Peabody Energy Corp, as of April 3, 2017
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid $8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.