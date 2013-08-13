版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 14 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  10.3 million shares
    SELL                  8.6 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   1.7 million shares
