TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
TOKYO, Aug 15 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.8 million shares SELL 10.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 100,000 shares
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance