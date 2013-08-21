版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Aug 22 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 14.1 million shares
    BUY                   7.7 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  6.4 million shares

