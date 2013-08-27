TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
TOKYO, Aug 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 8.9 million shares BUY 6.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 2.8 million shares
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare