TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Oct 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 14.9 million shares BUY 13.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 1.8 million shares
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.