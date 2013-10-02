版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 07:28 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Oct 3 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    SELL                 14.3 million shares
    BUY                  13.2 million shares    
------------------------------------------------------     
    SELL                  1.1 million shares
