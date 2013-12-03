版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 07:08 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 4 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Wednesday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  18.3 million shares
    SELL                 16.3 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   2.0 million shares
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐