版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 07:29 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 5 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the
start of trade on Thursday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  12.0 million shares
    SELL                  9.5 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   2.5 million shares
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐