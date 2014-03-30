版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, March 31 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Monday.
    
    Japanese Stocks:
    BUY                  19.0 million shares
    SELL                 13.5 million shares
------------------------------------------------------     
    BUY                   5.5 million shares

 (Compiled by Tomo Uetake)
