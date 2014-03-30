TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-K12 Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
TOKYO, March 31 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 19.0 million shares SELL 13.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.5 million shares (Compiled by Tomo Uetake)
NEW YORK, April 27 Investors ramped up their exposure to U.S.-based international-focused stock funds on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.
April 27 Duracell, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Missouri wholesaler of illegally selling gray market versions of its copper-top alkaline batteries.