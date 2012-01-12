版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Jan 13 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                  15.1 million shares	
    BUY                    9.7 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    SELL                 5.4 million
shares

