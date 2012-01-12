TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
TOKYO, Jan 13 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.1 million shares BUY 9.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.4 million shares
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update