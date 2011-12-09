Nikkei futures, options seen settling at 8,478.46 -sources

TOKYO Dec 9 Nikkei futures and options
contracts expiring in December likely settled at 8,478.46, Tokyo
market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local
brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the
special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening
prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the
second Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for
futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the
Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday.