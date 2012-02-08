Elpida most shorted stock in Topix -Data Explorers

TOKYO Feb 9 Elpida Memory Inc is the most heavily shorted stock on the Tokyo exchange, with 18.1 percent of its shares out on loan, data from securities lending research firm Data Explorers shows.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of dynamic random-access memory, used in personal computers, is struggling with millions of dollars in operating losses and major upcoming debt payments.

Media have reported that the company may be in talks to be bought by Micron Technology Inc or reach a tie-up.

"Short interest has increased by over a third in the last month alone as the share price continues to track annual lows," Data Explorers said in a report.

"While the company struggles to refinance itself, demand to borrow the stock is high with almost all the available supply out on loan, meaning it would be hard to short more of the company."

But it said long only investors who lend their Elpida shares have raised their holdings by more than a fifth this year and now own 37 million shares.

Elpida shares closed up 9.4 percent on Wednesday on a report that it could sell its Hiroshima plant as part of a plan that will see Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese chipmakers combine their struggling system chip operations in a government-backed deal.

The average short interest across the Topix index is low at just under 0.6 percent of its total market capitalisation, Data Explorers said.

Leopalace21 Corp, a real estate agent specialising in building and leasing apartments, was the second most heavily shorted stock, with 12.5 percent of its shares on loan.

It was followed by home electronic maker JVC Kenwood Corp , railway operator Kintetsu Corp, electronics equipment maker Anritsu Corp, Nippon Paper Group and mobile social gaming firm Gree Inc.