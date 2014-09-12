版本:
Sept Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 15,915.98 - sources

TOKYO, Sept 12 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September were forecast to settle at 15,915.98, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
