Japan's Topix extends losses to fall over 3 pct

TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's Topix index fell more than 3 percent on Monday to a one-week low as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

The Topix declined 3.1 percent to 737.36, is lowest since 727.33 on Sept. 26. The narrower Nikkei fell 2.7 percent to 8,468.99. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)